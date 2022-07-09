Monsoon tries to make a weekend comeback

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sizzling hot temperatures will be slow to give way over the next several days, but monsoon is showing signs of bringing some relief.

High temperatures will hover around 105° through the weekend and even into the middle of next week.

High pressure will establish itself to the northeast and help provide a little boost to monsoon.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend with most activity occurring to the east of Tucson.

Gusty outflow wind will create some blowing dust as thunderstorms approach from the east, so be careful as you're out and about on open highways.

Remember, if you encounter a dust storm, pull aside and stay alive!

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

