Monsoon tries to make a comeback for the end of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure and low pressure continue to struggle to gain control of the weather pattern over southern Arizona.

To finish the week, a little more moisture will arrive and give us a better chance of thunderstorms.

Most activity will occur northwest and southeast of Tucson, but even the metro area has a slight chance of seeing some rain.

The best chance of rain will occur Friday and Saturday with drier, breezy conditions returning for the remainder of Labor Day weekend.

Monsoon isn't over, yet!

Cuyler Diggs

