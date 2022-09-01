Monsoon tries to make a comeback as September begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon remains quiet as a warm, dry weather pattern dominates southern Arizona.

We have high pressure to the northwest and low pressure to the southeast which is putting southeastern Arizona in a squeeze play.

This is creating warm, breezy conditions with a distinct lack of rain.

A little more moisture will arrive for the end of the week, but rain chances will remain low.

Looks like Labor Day weekend will be dry, so make your outdoor plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

