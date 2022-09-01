Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon tries to make a comeback as September begins

Monsoon tries to make a comeback as September begins
Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 22:49:19-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon remains quiet as a warm, dry weather pattern dominates southern Arizona.

We have high pressure to the northwest and low pressure to the southeast which is putting southeastern Arizona in a squeeze play.

This is creating warm, breezy conditions with a distinct lack of rain.

A little more moisture will arrive for the end of the week, but rain chances will remain low.

Looks like Labor Day weekend will be dry, so make your outdoor plans now!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018