Monsoon tries to bring more rain before coming to an end

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 19:58:53-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon is doing its best to hang on before officially coming to an end on Friday.

Most thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson, but even the metro area has a chance to see some rain before the week comes to an end.

Temperatures will stay close to average with highs in the mid-90s all the way through the weekend.

Overnight lows will be feeling much more like fall as temperatures drop into the mid-60s by the weekend.

Enjoy this last little burst of monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

