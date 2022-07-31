Monsoon to become a little less active to start the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has remained quite active, but high pressure will limit thunderstorm development as we head into next week.

Even so, there will be enough moisture to help produce a few thunderstorms through the middle of next week.

With less monsoon action, we'll see temperatures climbing just a bit.

Highs will climb back into the upper 90s to start the week, but fall a few degrees by the end of the week as monsoon becomes a bit more active.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

