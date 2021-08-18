Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon takes a brief break for the second half of the week

Drying out and warming up
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 08:46:30-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Overnight and early morning showers will give way to partly cloudy skies, with a continuing 40% chance for more isolated storms today and tonight.

A drying trend will move in Thursday into the weekend. This will allow temperatures to climb back to near seasonal averages by Saturday, nearing 100° through Monday.

Storm chances will increase again early next week as deeper moisture returns.

Enjoy the brief break, as more rain is not far behind.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018