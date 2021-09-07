Monsoon takes a break and temperatures climb back to the triple-digits

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and near seasonal highs today. Tucson will warm to 98°.
Monsoon 2021 will take a bit of a break this week, with just a few storms possible mainly near the international border.
As a result, afternoon temperatures will climb to above normal levels through the weekend.
Highs will return to the triple-digits in Tucson Wednesday through the weekend.
Stay cool and hydrated.
April Madison
