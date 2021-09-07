Watch
Monsoon takes a break and temperatures climb back to the triple-digits

Less rain, more heat
Posted at 5:48 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 08:54:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny and near seasonal highs today. Tucson will warm to 98°.

Monsoon 2021 will take a bit of a break this week, with just a few storms possible mainly near the international border.

As a result, afternoon temperatures will climb to above normal levels through the weekend.

Highs will return to the triple-digits in Tucson Wednesday through the weekend.

Stay cool and hydrated.

April Madison

