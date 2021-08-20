Monsoon takes a break and allows heat to build through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a few days off as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Drier, more stable air has arrived and will limit thunderstorm activity through the weekend.

There will still be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the mountains of eastern Arizona, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend.

Early next week, a little moisture returns and will bring some isolated thunderstorms back to the lower elevations.

With drier air moving in, temperatures will be rising.

Highs will climb back into the low 100s by the beginning of next week and will stay there through the middle of next week.

This might be a good time to attack the weeds that have popped-up over the last few weeks!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

