Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon takes a break and allows heat to build through the weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Monsoon takes a break and allows heat to build through the weekend
Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 22:17:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will take a few days off as we finish the week and head into the weekend.

Drier, more stable air has arrived and will limit thunderstorm activity through the weekend.

There will still be a slight chance of thunderstorms over the mountains of eastern Arizona, but most of us will stay dry through the weekend.

Early next week, a little moisture returns and will bring some isolated thunderstorms back to the lower elevations.

With drier air moving in, temperatures will be rising.

Highs will climb back into the low 100s by the beginning of next week and will stay there through the middle of next week.

This might be a good time to attack the weeds that have popped-up over the last few weeks!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018