Monsoon takes a big break as dry air and hot temperatures return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern is changing and will chase our monsoon thunderstorms away for several days.

Much drier air is moving in from the west and will limit thunderstorms to the mountains east and southeast of the Tucson metro area.

The big story will be a big increase in heat as highs climb all the way up to 105° by Saturday.

The hot, dry weather won't go away any time soon and will have our highs climbing over 100° well into next week.

Time for air conditioners to start working overtime, again!

Cuyler Diggs

