Monsoon struggles as high pressure continues to dominate our weather pattern

Posted at 7:33 PM, Aug 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — High pressure remains to be a big influence on our current weather pattern and will make it difficult for monsoon to produce any thunderstorms over the next several days.

A tropical-like low pressure system will try to push its way in from the east to help give monsoon a boost.

Thursday and Friday will bring a slightly better chance of thunderstorms, but activity will still be sparse.

High temperatures will stay close to 100° all the way through the start of next week.

Monsoon isn't over, it's just taking a little break!

Cuyler Diggs

