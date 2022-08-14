Monsoon storms to continue throughout the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon is still active throughout Arizona as chances for rain and thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend. The high temperatures will remain around normal or slightly below normal levels.

There is a flash flood warning for the area near Oro Valley and Catalina that will expire tonight at 11pm. The unstable atmosphere and already saturated ground from the last week of storms will bring the potential for more flooding. The storms are bringing high wind speeds up to 60 miles per hour, lightening and the possibility for hail.

The temperatures throughout the next week will remain in the mid to high 90s with a strong chance for thunderstorms.

