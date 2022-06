TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon storm chances hang on!

We'll see a little less coverage today, with about a 30% chance for storms making it to Tucson this afternoon and evening.

Storm chances go up again Thursday into the weekend. Hazy today and tonight.

Some storms will generate strong erratic winds and locally heavy rain.

Highs will hover in the low 100s before the rain cooled air arrives.

Meteorologist April Madison

