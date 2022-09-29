Monsoon still showing signs of life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We may be saying goodbye to Monsoon tomorrow, but that doesn't mean we're done with the rain.

A chance for light morning showers will give way to afternoon showers and storms IF the clouds clear long enough. Best rain chances will be along the international border.

A similar scenario for Friday, depending on how active we are today and lingering cloud cover.

Temperatures slide back a few degrees starting today and continuing through the weekend.

Meteorologist April Madison

