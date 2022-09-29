Watch Now
Monsoon still showing signs of life

Scattered showers and storm chances continue
We say goodbye to Monsoon, but not the rain
Posted at 5:32 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 09:33:16-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — We may be saying goodbye to Monsoon tomorrow, but that doesn't mean we're done with the rain.

A chance for light morning showers will give way to afternoon showers and storms IF the clouds clear long enough. Best rain chances will be along the international border.

A similar scenario for Friday, depending on how active we are today and lingering cloud cover.

Temperatures slide back a few degrees starting today and continuing through the weekend.  

Meteorologist April Madison

