Monsoon stays quiet as Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect as hot temperatures dominate our weather across the Southwest.

Highs will climb over 110° west of Tucson and around 105° in the metro area as we finish the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend as a little more moisture returns to southern Arizona.

A better chance of thunderstorms arrives next week as a surge of tropical moisture arrives from Baja.

This will give monsoon another boost and help cool our temperatures back into the mid-90s for next week.

In the meantime, find some shade and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

