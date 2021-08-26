Watch
Monsoon stays quiet as Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect

Posted at 7:01 PM, Aug 25, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect as hot temperatures dominate our weather across the Southwest.

Highs will climb over 110° west of Tucson and around 105° in the metro area as we finish the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend as a little more moisture returns to southern Arizona.

A better chance of thunderstorms arrives next week as a surge of tropical moisture arrives from Baja.

This will give monsoon another boost and help cool our temperatures back into the mid-90s for next week.

In the meantime, find some shade and stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

