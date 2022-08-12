Watch Now
Monsoon stays on a steady pace to finish the week

Posted at 8:44 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 23:44:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon stays active as high pressure spins over Colorado and keeps the moisture flowing over Arizona.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue all the way through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

This weekend, a weak weather disturbance will pass to our south and enhance thunderstorm development.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain along with more flooding over areas that have already seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.

Keep planning those outdoor activities for a little earlier in the day!

Cuyler Diggs

Scripps National Desk
