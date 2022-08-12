Monsoon stays on a steady pace to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon stays active as high pressure spins over Colorado and keeps the moisture flowing over Arizona.
A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue all the way through the weekend and into the middle of next week.
This weekend, a weak weather disturbance will pass to our south and enhance thunderstorm development.
Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain along with more flooding over areas that have already seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.
Keep planning those outdoor activities for a little earlier in the day!
Cuyler Diggs
MORE WEATHER
WEATHER STATS AND FACTS