Monsoon stays on a steady pace to finish the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon stays active as high pressure spins over Colorado and keeps the moisture flowing over Arizona.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue all the way through the weekend and into the middle of next week.

This weekend, a weak weather disturbance will pass to our south and enhance thunderstorm development.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain along with more flooding over areas that have already seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks.

Keep planning those outdoor activities for a little earlier in the day!

Cuyler Diggs

