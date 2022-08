TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Afternoon, evening, and overnight storms continue.

With our high pressure in a favorable position, we will continue to see daily storms and flash flood potential.

We can expect afternoon, evening, and possibly more overnight storms through the week.

Daytime temperatures will remain near seasonal norms. Upper 90s for Tucson.

Meteorologist April Madison

