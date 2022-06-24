TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday.

After a relatively active Thursday, we may see slightly less storm coverage today and Saturday, however afternoon and evening storms will still build, with a 30% chance in Tucson.

An increasing chance for storms will come in on Sunday, with a 50-60% chance for thunderstorms in Tucson.

The showers and storms will likely have a different character and affect different areas each day.

With the abundant moisture, afternoon high temperatures will be near or a bit cooler than average.

Meteorologist April Madison

