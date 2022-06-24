Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday

Daily and nightly storm chances through the weekend
Monsoon stays active. especially Sunday
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 09:32:39-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon stays active, with an extra boost by Sunday.

After a relatively active Thursday, we may see slightly less storm coverage today and Saturday, however afternoon and evening storms will still build, with a 30% chance in Tucson.

An increasing chance for storms will come in on Sunday, with a 50-60% chance for thunderstorms in Tucson.

The showers and storms will likely have a different character and affect different areas each day.

With the abundant moisture, afternoon high temperatures will be near or a bit cooler than average.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018