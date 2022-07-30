Watch Now
Monsoon stays active through the weekend with less threat of flooding

Posted at 7:07 PM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 22:07:11-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon will remain active through the weekend and into the beginning of next week as plenty of moisture stays in place to produce more thunderstorms.

The flood threat will diminish, but some thunderstorms could still produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Temperatures will stay close to average with highs in the mid to upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Next week will be a bit less active, but a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue.

Have a great, safe weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

