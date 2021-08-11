Watch
Monsoon stays active through the end of the week and into the weekend

Posted at 7:00 PM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 22:00:18-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will keep busy through the end of the week as plenty of moisture combines with a disturbance moving across the area.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain which will lead to more flash flooding.

The strongest thunderstorms are likely to occur Thursday into Friday.

Monsoon will likely stay active through the weekend and into the beginning of next week.

High temperatures will stay below seasonal averages through the weekend with highs in the lower 90s.

Pay close attention to the weather for the remainder of the week and enjoy the cooler temperatures while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018