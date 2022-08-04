Monsoon stays active through early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Early morning showers and storms will gradually dissipate, with another 40% chance for more afternoon and night storms.

Flash flooding will be possible with any developing storms, especially in the already saturated areas.

As we move through the heart of the monsoon season, expect daily thunderstorm chances with the potential for a few strong

storms at times.

Later in the week the pattern shifts towards even better thunderstorm coverage.

Meteorologist April Madison

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

