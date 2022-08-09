Watch Now
Monsoon stays active as moisture remains in place over southern Arizona

Posted at 8:08 PM, Aug 08, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as favorable conditions continue for thunderstorm development.

Some of the thunderstorms will be strong and have the potential to produce damaging outflow wind, heavy rain, localized flooding and even some hail.

Temperatures will stay quite warm as highs climb into the upper 90s and close to 100° all the way through this weekend.

It does appear monsoon will take a break to finish the week and head into next week.

For now, we can look forward to more thunderstorm action!

Cuyler Diggs

