Monsoon stays a little quieter through the middle of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — High pressure will limit our monsoon activity through the middle of the week as slightly drier air moves across the region with less instability in our atmosphere.

This will allow temperatures to climb and we'll see highs staying close to 100° through most of this week.

By the end of the week, high pressure will move east and open the door for more monsoon thunderstorms to return to southern Arizona.

This will also allow temperatures to drop back down a few degrees.

There's still plenty of opportunity for rain this week!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

