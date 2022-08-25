Monsoon starts to slow down just a little bit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will be able to stay somewhat active through the end of the week as enough moisture stays over southeastern Arizona to help produce more thunderstorms.

Most activity will be focused to the south and southeast of Tucson, but the metro area will still have a chance of picking up some more rain.

Early next week, high pressure will strengthen over northern Mexico and this will bring a dry westerly flow back to southern Arizona.

This pattern will greatly reduce our chances of thunderstorms and increase our temperatures.

Highs will stay in the 90s through the weekend, but 100 degree heat will return early next week.

Enjoy the monsoon while it lasts!

Cuyler Diggs

