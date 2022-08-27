Watch Now
Monsoon slows down for the weekend

Posted at 6:52 PM, Aug 26, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon will really slow down for the weekend as high pressure expands over southern Arizona.

We'll still have a slight chance of thunderstorms, but most activity will be isolated and focused to the south of Tucson.

With drier air moving into the region, we'll see high temperatures climb as we go into next week.

Highs will climb into the low 100s for most of next week and thunderstorms will be few and far between.

Have a safe and great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

