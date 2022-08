TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We could see another day or two of thunderstorms before a quieter monsoon pattern arrives.

Tucson will see a 30% to 40% chance for afternoon and evening storms, with better chances south and east of us.

Some drying is expected early in the new week with fewer storms as result.

High pressure will bring hotter temperatures by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

