Monsoon shows no signs of slowing down

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay active through the end of the week as plenty of moisture and a couple of weather disturbances work together to keep thunderstorms in the forecast.

This weekend may become a bit more active as another weak area of low pressure moves across northern Mexico.

Some of the thunderstorms will be capable of producing heavy rain and some more flooding in areas with saturated ground from recent rain.

Temperatures will remain close to seasonal averages through the start of next week as highs climb into the upper 90s and lows drop into the mid-70s.

Stay safe as monsoon continues to stay active!

Cuyler Diggs

