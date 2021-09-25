Monsoon returns for the first weekend of fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will bring a return of monsoon activity for our first weekend of fall.

A good chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday looks to be the more active day and a few of the thunderstorms could be quite strong.

Many of us will see over a half-inch of rain over the weekend and, in a few cases, we could see over an inch of rain where some of the thunderstorms form.

Along with the clouds and rain, we'll see lower temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 80s all through the weekend and into next week.

Have a great weekend and enjoy this last blast of monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

