Monsoon remains quiet as high pressure strengthens
Posted at 7:58 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 22:58:55-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A drier weather pattern has returned to southern Arizona and will keep monsoon quiet over the next several days.

Along with the dry air, we'll feel warmer temperatures.

Highs will climb into the low 100s for most of the week and into the weekend.

The exception will be Thursday when a little more moisture returns and brings a better chance of thunderstorms along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Monsoon isn't over, but it's certainly slowing down.

Cuyler Diggs

