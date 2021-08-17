Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon remains active, but drier air is set to return

items.[0].videoTitle
Monsoon remains active, but drier air is set to return
Posted at 8:04 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 23:04:43-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has remained active thanks to plenty of moisture in our atmosphere and a disturbance that moved across the region to start the week.

A shift in the weather pattern will put a lid on monsoon for the end of the week.

A dry, southwesterly flow will develop and allow temperatures to climb by the end of the week.

Highs will reach nearly 100° this weekend as monsoon takes a break.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will return early next week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the thunderstorms while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018