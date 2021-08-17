Monsoon remains active, but drier air is set to return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has remained active thanks to plenty of moisture in our atmosphere and a disturbance that moved across the region to start the week.

A shift in the weather pattern will put a lid on monsoon for the end of the week.

A dry, southwesterly flow will develop and allow temperatures to climb by the end of the week.

Highs will reach nearly 100° this weekend as monsoon takes a break.

A slight chance of thunderstorms will return early next week.

Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the thunderstorms while they last!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

