Monsoon remains active, but drier air is set to return

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has remained active thanks to plenty of moisture in our atmosphere and a disturbance that moved across the region to start the week.
A shift in the weather pattern will put a lid on monsoon for the end of the week.
A dry, southwesterly flow will develop and allow temperatures to climb by the end of the week.
Highs will reach nearly 100° this weekend as monsoon takes a break.
A slight chance of thunderstorms will return early next week.
Enjoy the cooler temperatures and the thunderstorms while they last!
Cuyler Diggs
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter