Monsoon on track to bring heavy rain back to southern Arizona by the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system will stall over northern Baja to finish the week and this will increase the potential for heavy rain throughout southern Arizona.

The heavy rain will lead to more flooding, especially in areas that have already seen a lot of rain over the past few weeks such as Nogales.

A Flood Watch will go into effect late Friday morning and remain in effect through Saturday night as this is the time frame for when we expect the greatest potential for heavy rain.

Some weather models are indicating that many of us will see up to 2" of rain and a few locations could see up to 4" from Thursday through Sunday.

Be sure to plan accordingly for the likelihood of wet weather to start the week!

Cuyler Diggs

