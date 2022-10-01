Monsoon officially comes to an end as October begins

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon has officially come to an end and, now, we look forward to what October will bring.

Even though monsoon is over, that doesn't mean our chance of rain comes to an end.

A low pressure system over northern Mexico will continue to bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to southern Arizona as we go through the weekend.

Temperatures will be nice as highs climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

