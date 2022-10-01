Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon officially comes to an end as October begins

Monsoon officially comes to an end as October begins
Posted at 7:06 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:06:21-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon has officially come to an end and, now, we look forward to what October will bring.

Even though monsoon is over, that doesn't mean our chance of rain comes to an end.

A low pressure system over northern Mexico will continue to bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms to southern Arizona as we go through the weekend.

Temperatures will be nice as highs climb into the lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

Have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018