Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon not done just yet. Isolated storm chances as we head into the weekend

Storm chances and cooler air
Posted at 6:03 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 09:14:38-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start this Friday, with a chance for light showers or sprinkles through the late morning hours.

Increasing moisture into the weekend will bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the area later today and Saturday, and to a less extent on Sunday.

A weather system passing to the north will result in breezy winds Monday and a return to dry conditions.

Highs will drop to the mid to upper 90s over the next several days, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018