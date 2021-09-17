Monsoon not done just yet. Isolated storm chances as we head into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly cloudy to start this Friday, with a chance for light showers or sprinkles through the late morning hours.

Increasing moisture into the weekend will bring a threat of showers and thunderstorms to parts of the area later today and Saturday, and to a less extent on Sunday.

A weather system passing to the north will result in breezy winds Monday and a return to dry conditions.

Highs will drop to the mid to upper 90s over the next several days, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

April Madison

