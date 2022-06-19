Monsoon not as active for Father's Day and going into the start of the work week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Drier air will return to Arizona for Father's Day and limit thunderstorm activity to areas east of Tucson.

The downturn in thunderstorm activity will continue to start the work week as relatively dry air moves east across the region.

Summer officially arrives early Tuesday morning and, by that afternoon, thunderstorms will become a little more likely.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible for the remainder of the week with high temperatures climbing back into the low 100s.

Monsoon is giving us a nice little taste of what is, hopefully, going to be good sign of what's to come over the next couple of months.

Cuyler Diggs

