Monsoon moisture is increasing and will bring a good chance of thunderstorms going into the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Lots of moisture will arrive from the south and bring a good chance of thunderstorms to southeastern Arizona to finish the week and head into Father's Day weekend.

For Tucson, the best chance of rain will occur Saturday as more moisture moves a little farther west.

Along with the chance of rain, we'll be fortunate to see a drop in temperatures.

This weekend, highs will drop back into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the 70s.

Early next week, drier air and slightly warmer temperatures return to the region.

There's plenty of weather to look forward to as we get closer to Father's Day weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

