TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon moisture gradually begins to return as highs soar to dangerous levels.

Mostly sunny and hot today, as Tucson soars to 105-106° for the weekend.

Increasing clouds tonight, with storm chances going up Saturday.

A broader moisture increase is possible by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist April Madison

