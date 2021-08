TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Our weather pattern will shift as we bring the week to a close and allow more moisture to flow across southern Arizona.

An increase in monsoon thunderstorms will occur through the weekend and an even better chance of rain will arrive next week.

Along with the increase in moisture, we'll see a decrease in temperature.

Highs will fall back into the mid-90s by the beginning of next week as rain chances go up.

Stay cool!

Cuyler Diggs

