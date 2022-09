TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny to start the day, then a 30% chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening for Tucson.

Late season monsoonal moisture will bring increasing rain chances through Thursday.

A downward trend will begin Friday through the weekend.

Above normal temps will continue through Tuesday before dropping down closer to normal Wednesday through Friday.

Meteorologist April Madison

