Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon has ended, but a chance of rain is right around the corner

items.[0].videoTitle
Monsoon ends, but another chance for rain is around the corner.
Posted at 5:51 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 20:51:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather continues into Monday with a high in the mid to low 90s before increasing chance of showers and storms.

A system moves across Tuesday for scattered showers and storms. We'll have good dynamics for some strong storms especially east of Tucson.

Weather clears out quickly after that for upper 80 high temperatures the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018