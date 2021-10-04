Monsoon has ended, but a chance of rain is right around the corner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather continues into Monday with a high in the mid to low 90s before increasing chance of showers and storms.

A system moves across Tuesday for scattered showers and storms. We'll have good dynamics for some strong storms especially east of Tucson.

Weather clears out quickly after that for upper 80 high temperatures the rest of the week.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

MORE WEATHER



STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

