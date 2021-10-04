Monsoon has ended, but a chance of rain is right around the corner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Warm weather continues into Monday with a high in the mid to low 90s before increasing chance of showers and storms.
A system moves across Tuesday for scattered showers and storms. We'll have good dynamics for some strong storms especially east of Tucson.
Weather clears out quickly after that for upper 80 high temperatures the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Brian Brennan
MORE WEATHER
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter