TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A busier monsoon day!

Clouds and storms will increase, mainly after 11 AM, and through the afternoon.

A 50% chance for thunderstorms across Tucson today, with blowing dust potential near approaching storms.

Daily highs will hover between the upper 90s and low 100s, depending on clouds and storm development.

Meteorologist April Madison

