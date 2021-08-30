Monsoon gets active this week, bringing heavy rain and flood concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon gets active this week!

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue increasing in activity as additional moisture arrives from the south.

Concerns for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding will also rise as a result.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from early Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

Remember... turn around, don't drown!

April Madison

