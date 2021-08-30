Watch
Monsoon gets active this week, bringing heavy rain and flood concerns

Flash Flood Watches
Posted at 6:22 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 09:23:20-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon gets active this week!

Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will continue increasing in activity as additional moisture arrives from the south.

Concerns for heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding will also rise as a result.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from early Tuesday through late Wednesday night.

Remember... turn around, don't drown!

April Madison

