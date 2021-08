TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will get a little more active today, and through next week.

As high pressure moves a little further east, conditions will become more favorable for daily storms.

With this increase in rain chances, we will also see a slow downward trend in temperatures along with a gradual increase in rain and storms again next week.

Highs will stay near 100° today through the weekend, then go down to the mid 90s for the majority of next week.

April Madison

