Monsoon gets a boost in storm coverage Sunday and Monday

Monsoon stays active through early next week
Posted at 4:10 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 19:10:37-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — After a less active afternoon for the Tucson area, we will see few storms continue to pop up over mainly western and northern Pima county through this evening.

Tucson will see a 20% chance for a few mainly mountain storms tonight, after 6 PM.

Sunday and Monday look to see a higher coverage of showers and storms which will come back down closer to normal by mid- week.

High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

