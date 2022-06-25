Monsoon gets a boost in storm coverage Sunday and Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a less active afternoon for the Tucson area, we will see few storms continue to pop up over mainly western and northern Pima county through this evening.
Tucson will see a 20% chance for a few mainly mountain storms tonight, after 6 PM.
Sunday and Monday look to see a higher coverage of showers and storms which will come back down closer to normal by mid- week.
High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.
Meteorologist April Madison
