Monsoon expected to be active through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A little more moisture will allow for a little more thunderstorm development through the weekend.

Monsoon looks to stay active all the way into the start of the week.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding will increase, especially where we've seen heavy rain over the past week.

Temperatures will stay quite warm through the weekend with highs staying close to 100°.

Take it easy in the heat, keep an eye on the sky and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER



WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

