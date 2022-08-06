Watch Now
Monsoon expected to be active through the weekend

Tucson has a little catching up to do in terms of rainfall totals, but in areas such as Safford, the rain fall through early August has already exceeded the season average.
Posted at 7:04 PM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 22:04:41-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — A little more moisture will allow for a little more thunderstorm development through the weekend.

Monsoon looks to stay active all the way into the start of the week.

Some thunderstorms will produce heavy rain and the potential for localized flooding will increase, especially where we've seen heavy rain over the past week.

Temperatures will stay quite warm through the weekend with highs staying close to 100°.

Take it easy in the heat, keep an eye on the sky and have a great weekend!

Cuyler Diggs

