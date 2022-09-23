Watch Now
Monsoon could still bring us a little rain

Posted at 5:19 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 08:23:28-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon might bring us a little bit more!

Mostly sunny to start the day, with enough moisture in place to bring a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

Areas that have received excessive rainfall over the past couple of days, such as central Pima County, will be 
more susceptible to flash flooding. 

Storms will become isolated Saturday before mostly dry conditions return Sunday. 

Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

