Monsoon continues to hang on across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon continues to hang on as just enough moisture stays over southern Arizona to keep some showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

The best chance of thunderstorms will occur to the south and southwest of Tucson, but the metro area does have a chance at seeing some rain on Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures will still be feeling a bit more like summer as highs climb into the 90s, but overnight lows will feel a little more like fall with temperatures in the upper 60s to finish the week.

This weekend, drier air returns and our chance of rain disappears.

Enjoy this last little burst of monsoon!

Cuyler Diggs

