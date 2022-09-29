Watch Now
Monsoon continues to be active as we near the official end of monsoon

Posted at 8:23 PM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 23:23:26-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon will be active right up until monsoon officially ends on Friday.

Plenty of moisture will provide fuel for thunderstorms through the end of the week and a few will produce some more heavy rain and localized flooding.

This weekend, drier air will return and stay with us into the middle of next week.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 60s.

Monsoon keeps on giving!

Cuyler Diggs

