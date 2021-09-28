Monsoon coming to a close with a chance of rain in the forecast

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon rolling through Graham and Greenlee counties. They should diminish around sunset.

Our attention turns to the next weather maker heading our way. Computer models show it arriving later in the day on Wednesday. You will likely not need an umbrella for the work day, but it might be a good idea to have one in the car for the drive home.

Scattered showers and storms continue in the morning/early afternoon Thursday.

Will we get the .30 inches of rain we need at the airport to move our 3rd wettest monsoon up a ranking to the second wettest? We shall see.

Meteorologist Brian Brennan

