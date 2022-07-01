Monsoon brings isolated thunderstorms to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will continue to bring isolated thunderstorm activity to southeastern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the 4th of July weekend.

Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of the year as highs climb into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

This weather trend will take us into next week as the overall pattern doesn't show many signs of significant change.

Through the holiday weekend, most of the thunderstorm activity will favor higher terrain east and south of Tucson.

Something to keep in mind if you're planning on heading to the high country!

Cuyler Diggs

