Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon brings isolated thunderstorms to end the week

Temperatures stay close to average
Posted at 7:21 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 22:21:51-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — Monsoon will continue to bring isolated thunderstorm activity to southeastern Arizona as we finish the week and head into the 4th of July weekend.

Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of the year as highs climb into the upper 90s with overnight lows in the upper 70s.

This weather trend will take us into next week as the overall pattern doesn't show many signs of significant change.

Through the holiday weekend, most of the thunderstorm activity will favor higher terrain east and south of Tucson.

Something to keep in mind if you're planning on heading to the high country!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

WEATHER STATS AND FACTS

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018