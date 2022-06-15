Monsoon brings increasing temps and moisture

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon brings a boost in heat and moisture!

Heat will be the main weather story today and tomorrow, then increasing moisture and storm chances late Thursday through the weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Thursday from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Monsoon moisture will begin to invade the area late Thursday resulting in increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures cooling back to near normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

