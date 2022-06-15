Watch
Monsoon brings increasing temps and moisture

Dangerous heat arrives Thursday
Dangerous heat and isolated storm chances
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 09:33:15-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon brings a boost in heat and moisture!

Heat will be the main weather story today and tomorrow, then increasing moisture and storm chances late Thursday through the weekend.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING for Thursday from 10 AM to 9 PM.

Monsoon moisture will begin to invade the area late Thursday resulting in increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures cooling back to near normal.

Meteorologist April Madison

