Monsoon brings a few weekend thunderstorms with even more activity for next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay somewhat active through the weekend, but most thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson.

Early next week, the weather pattern will shift a little and a better chance of rain will arrive through the middle of next week.

Along with a better chance of rain, we'll see temperatures drop just a few degrees.

Highs will fall back into the mid-90s for most of next week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Have a great weekend as we look forward to more monsoon action!

Cuyler Diggs

