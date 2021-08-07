Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Monsoon brings a few weekend thunderstorms with even more activity for next week

items.[0].videoTitle
Monsoon brings a few weekend thunderstorms with even more activity for next week
Posted at 8:18 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 23:18:00-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon will stay somewhat active through the weekend, but most thunderstorms will occur south of Tucson.

Early next week, the weather pattern will shift a little and a better chance of rain will arrive through the middle of next week.

Along with a better chance of rain, we'll see temperatures drop just a few degrees.

Highs will fall back into the mid-90s for most of next week with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Have a great weekend as we look forward to more monsoon action!

Cuyler Diggs

MORE WEATHER

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
11:30 AM, Nov 29, 2018